Priyanka Chopra calls it ‘fun’ as she relives Amul's throwback tributes to her moments and films: ‘Etched in...'

Priyanka Chopra, known for her versatility both on and off screen, continues to strike the perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Apart from her acting prowess, she’s also an active presence on social media. Recently, she shared a post showcasing several iconic shout-outs from Amul celebrating her films and memorable moments. Reflecting on these tributes, she captioned the post, sharing that each of these moments holds a special place in her memory.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram today (January 27) to share a collection of throwback shout-outs from Amul, highlighting some of the actress’ most memorable moments. The pictures included nods to her films Don 2, Dil Dhadakne Do, and more, along with a special shout-out for her iconic Met Gala look in 2017.

Alongside the images, she reflected on the nostalgia they brought, writing, "So fun to see some of my career reflected by these Amul ads. Came across them on my feed and it took me back.. way back. Each one of these moments is etched in my memory,” and added the hashtag #throwback.

As soon as Priyanka shared the pictures, her fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user nostalgically commented, “Good old days,” while another expressed admiration with, “What an amazing career you've got.” One fan wrote, “A career unlike any other, unmatched legacy.”

Another shared heartfelt words, saying, “What a remarkable journey so far PCJ. You continue to inspire and motivate so many young people and women around the world and in India. Thank you for being such a bold and wonderful person that you are. I love you and lots of good wishes.”

Others joined in with “It has been a great career journey and you keep inspiring us Pri” and “We love You Priyanka.” One fan even teased, “Oh I smell a collab coming.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, reportedly preparing for her highly-anticipated return to Bollywood with SSMB29. As previously reported by Pinkvilla, she has been in talks with the renowned director SS Rajamouli, and it's now confirmed that she will star alongside Mahesh Babu in this ambitious project.

