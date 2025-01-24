Paatal Lok Season 2: Meet Daniel, aka Prashant Tamang, who plays sniper in Jaideep Ahlawat starrer and is former Kolkata Police officer and Indian Idol 3 winner

After almost five years, Amazon Prime's crime thriller Paatal Lok is back with a gripping and intense new season. This season unfolds against the mist-covered hills of Nagaland and the bustling streets of Delhi, delving into a chilling string of murders while examining issues like systemic corruption. As in the first season, Jaideep Ahlawat takes the lead, with new cast members such as Prashant Tamang, who portrays the deadly sniper Daniel. Scroll down to learn more about him!

Prashant Tamang, a former winner of Indian Idol 2007, is a well-known figure within the Nepali-speaking community in India. In Paatal Lok Season 2, he made a significant mark as an actor, earning widespread praise for his standout performance in the intense crime thriller.

Born in Darjeeling in 1983, Prashant Tamang’s life took a dramatic turn after his father passed away in an accident. He left school and joined the Kolkata Police, where he worked as a constable in his father's stead and also performed in the police orchestra.

In 2007, at the urging of friends and seniors, Tamang auditioned for Indian Idol Season 3. Not only did he make it to the reality show, but he also went on to win it, defeating Amit Paul by a large margin of votes, securing the trophy and a substantial cash prize.

Following his win, Prashant Tamang went on a world tour and released his debut album, Dhanyavad, which featured both Hindi and Nepali songs. In 2009, the celebrated singer decided to explore acting and began his career in Nepali films.

His debut film, Gorkha Paltan (2010), was a commercial success at the box office. He went on to feature in several other films, including Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, and Pardesi.

After a near decade-long break, Tamang made his return to the screen with a role in Paatal Lok Season 2 on Amazon Prime.

Paatal Lok 2, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, is written, created, and executive-produced by Sudip Sharma. This season brings back the familiar faces of Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, while introducing new talent such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua to the cast.

