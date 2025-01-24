Divya Dutta says she ‘can’t describe’ what Amitabh Bachchan means to her; ‘Watching him on big screen gave me…’

Divya Dutta has shared screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in several films. Recently, in a heartfelt gesture, the actress took to Instagram to post a picture with Big B, accompanied by a sweet and thoughtful note. She stated, "I could never describe in words what he means to me as watching him on the big screen gave me a connect with the world of movies."

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan and Divya Dutta can be seen posing together, flashing their bright smiles. In a post, she shared that watching Big B and his magic on the big screen gave her a strong connect to the world of cinema. She reflected on how working in four films with him, including Baghban and The Last Year, left her wanting for more.

Dutta's post read, "How will I ever forget his prompt response to launch my book on ma ( truly special), and how whenever I meet him, there's so much I want to say..par all I do is, feel that immense joy of just being with him...

Just to say..thankyou Amitabh Bachchan sir...for being who you are. always wishing you lots of love and regards."

For those unaware, Big B and Divya Dutta have shared the screen in several notable films, showcasing their versatile performances. In Baghban (2003), they portrayed a father and daughter-in-law duo, with Dutta playing Reena Malhotra, one of Bachchan's children's wife. Their compelling performances added depth to the film's emotional narrative.

In The Last Lear (2007), directed by Rituparno Ghosh, Bachchan took on the role of Harish Mishra, a retired Shakespearean actor, while Dutta played Ivy, his caretaker. The film delves into the world of theater and cinema, with both actors delivering nuanced performances.

Their collaboration in Veer-Zaara (2004) saw Bachchan as Veer's uncle and Dutta as Zaara's friend, contributing to the film's rich tapestry of characters.

Additionally, they appeared together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), and Delhi 6 (2009) further solidifying their on-screen partnership. Their collaborations have been well-received, with both actors bringing depth and authenticity to their roles.

