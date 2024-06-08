Panchayat 3's Durgesh Kumar aka Banrakas REVEALS why he worked in soft porn series after Imtiaz Ali's Highway

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of porn.

Durgesh Kumar, who faced a two-year gap in work after Panchayat, admitted to taking a role in a show called Virgin Bhasskar, which he described as soft porn. Despite his success in Panchayat, he found himself in need of work and took the opportunity. In the series, he played Bhatuknath.

In a chat with Indian Express, Dugrsh recalled having worked with Imtiaz Ali in his film Highway, and a few others after that, there was a time when he was struggling to get work. In desperate need of money, the actor mentioned that he took up a role in Virgin Bhasskar.

He said, "I wouldn’t say I was forced to do soft porn, it was just that I was optionless and in desperate need of money so I had to take up that job. This was after I played a role in Highway. I didn’t have enough roles or work coming my way after that. Hence, I acted in two seasons of this show called Virgin Bhaskar. But, I can assure you I haven’t done anything shady in the show. I am an actor, and I knew my capabilities. I just worked with honesty.”

The actor stated that he was helpless (meri majboori thi) and he was in need of money.

About Panchayat Season 3

Panchayat is set in the fictional village of Phulera, located in Uttar Pradesh and the third season 3 follows Abhishek Tripathi (played by Kumar), an engineering graduate who, due to a lack of better job opportunities, takes on the role of a secretary in the Panchayat office.

Director Deepak informed PTI that they had already begun writing for season four without any hiatus between seasons. Following the completion of the third season, they had already penned three to four episodes for the fourth season. Moreover, they had laid out plans for both the fourth and fifth seasons. Deepak clarified that they had a clear direction for season four and a broader outline for season five.

