Did Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3 over fee dispute with Akshay Kumar? Here’s what we know

Paresh Rawal recently shocked the Hera Pheri fans after he announced his exit from the beloved franchise co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Fans demanded him back, citing the sequel won’t be as entertaining as previous parts without him. Paresh also clarified that the reason for his exit isn’t creative differences. Now, as per a report, he demanded Rs 25 crore for the film, which irked Akshay Kumar and he refused to give him such a hefty amount.

According to a report in India Today, Paresh Rawal, aka Hera Pheri’s Babu Rao, demanded Rs 25 crore to reprise his iconic role in Hera Pheri 3. He believed the film’s success would largely hinge on the nostalgic appeal of his iconic character, Babu Rao. However, this steep demand didn’t sit well with Akshay Kumar, who declined to agree to the hike.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that the producers of Hera Pheri 3, Cape of Good Films, have issued a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages. The notice cites losses allegedly caused by his unprofessional conduct, which reportedly derailed the project and wasted the investment already made.

The source further added, “All the amounts invested by Cape of Good Films to make a debt-free product were done only after the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty had agreed to be a part of the third Hera Pheri film. In fact, Hera Pheri 3 also went on floors as the team reunited to shoot for an extremely funny announcement video.”

The source also indicated that the move aims to hold Paresh Rawal accountable, as he allegedly stepped away from the project after giving his commitment and even completing some of the shoot.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that the reason behind quitting Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences with the filmmaker. Further praising filmmaker Priyadarshan, he shared, “I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

