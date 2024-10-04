Shilpa Shetty wears powder blue tissue saree worth Rs 46,800 to Mumbai airport and it can be the perfect Durga puja pick

Shilpa Shetty's festive looks are worth the hype. We often see the actress stepping out all glammed up, especially during the festive seasons. Her outfits are all about fun, youthful vibes and the recent outfit is the perfect example of it, and we can’t stop talking about it. Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted slaying her look in a light green saree at the Mumbai airport.

During the Navratri season, Shilpa Shetty was seen making a gorgeous appearance in her light green saree worth Rs. 48,000 by Raji and Ramniq. The soft and flowy fabric saree features a multi-colored outer border, and a bright pink inner border, adding the perfect pop of color to the look. If look closely, we can see that the actress paired her saree with the sleeveless blouse, intricate with colorful embroidery, that definitely turned our heads. This multi-colored blouse is just AWESOME! It levels up the look, giving the perfect saree goals.

Shilpa Shetty gave a glow-up to her look with stud earrings and a gold necklace, giving an elegant touch to her outfit. Moreover, she opted for minimal accessories like rings, and multi-layered bracelets, letting her saree shine bright. With her choice of accessories and saree, Shilpa’s outfit is definitely 10/10.

To elevate her look, Shilpa chose to keep her hair loose with soft waves, keeping it natural, and voluminous. For an elegant touch, the fitness queen opted for black eyeliner, defined brows, and blushy cheeks, perfect for morning-ready. With subtle lipstick, Shilpa chose to go with a radiant look, that gives a flawless finish. To add a desi touch, Shilpa completed her look with a silver bindi that proves that the actress is a style diva, who knows how to balance fashion with tradition.

Shilpa ditches heels for something comfortable. To let her saree shine, and be at ease, Shilpa went for white jootis featuring gold accents. Her choice of footwear is just perfect to travel and enjoy the function in style, and comfort.

This Shilpa Shetty saree look has all our hearts! What do you think of this look? Let us know in the comments below.

