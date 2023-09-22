Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Sherwani, tuxedos, indo-westerns and more; Groom's outfits REVEALED

The countdown to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding is officially underway. The beloved couple arrived in Udaipur today, and their wedding is scheduled for September 24, with pre-wedding ceremonies set to occur the day before. Their wedding attire and overall looks are eagerly anticipated. In the meantime, Pinkvilla has obtained exclusive insights into the groom's outfits from his uncle and designer, Pawan Sachdeva. Pawan delved into Raghav's fashion preferences and shared details about the looks he has designed for the wedding.

Pawan Sachdeva on Raghav Chadha’s outfits for his wedding with Parineeti Chopra

Pawan Sachdeva, the maternal uncle of Raghav Chadha, is the designer responsible for crafting Raghav's wedding attire for his upcoming marriage to Parineeti Chopra. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pawan shared insights into how he has meticulously tailored Raghav's outfits to align with his personal preferences and style. He stated, “Raghav likes to wear very simple, very subtle clothes. He cannot wear any flamboyant, flashy or brighter blingy clothes. And it's a wedding. To give it a wedding look, I have created some nice textures on the fabric, I have done some surfacing and used some techniques, and also used some tie and dye somewhere. I have used different kinds of techniques on the fabric so it looks rich though it looks like wedding wear. The cuts are very simple, and classy and he's more into the fits. He likes to wear a very well fitted thing, very sharp and his choice is very classy which goes with his looks also. He has princely looks, kind of a prince and his profession is a politician so he keeps things very minimal, classy, and well-fitted. Keeping all that in mind and following the theme, we have made the attire. And the looks are gonna be sherwani, tuxedos, indo-westerns, asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, and bundi and kurtas, what he likes to wear.”

Pawan elaborated further, saying, “Everything is very subtle. He's very choosy, it's not easy to make anything for him. He's very particular about the fits. So I have tried making 2-3 outfits for each occasion and he has picked whatever he wants to wear himself. It's not easy to give him something, to convince him, or to make him wear so he has chosen his own outfits. I have made 2-3 options and they are very simple, subtle, and classy. You'll come to know when the pictures will come out. You will see how classy and sophisticated the looks are, though it has a wedding vibe.”

