PICS: Parineeti Chopra does ‘soul healing’ with hubby Raghav Chadha in the simplest way ever; says ‘December you really Decembered’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, often treats her fans to their loved-up posts on social media. Both Parineeti and Raghav are in the work mode these days and still manage to spend some quality time together. Her latest Instagram post is all about that. Parineeti recently did ‘soul healing’ with hubby Raghav Chadha in the simplest way ever in the month of December.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of her upcoming project. The first picture shows Parineeti in a blue shirt and jeans as she holds a mini fan in her hand. The actress has her face covered with white cloth. The second photo features Parineeti flashing a million-dollar smile while posing with her team. She is sporting a maroon sweater with white hearts all over.

In the third picture, the actress has wrapped herself in a quilt in presumably a camp. The fourth glimpse is all about food kept on the table. The fifth one has Parineeti communincating with her husband, Raghav Chadha on a video call. We also see some videos and pictures of her travel journey.

Parineeti penned a caption that suggests that she was shooting her film these days. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress was on night shifts, had spicy food, and travelled on around 20 flights. Meanwhile, she also managed to talk to her hubby, Raghav.

"December you really Decembered! Shot my film in goa, pune and bombay. Delhi winter for 2 days. Fell ill on set, but had to do night shifts. Sri lanka with my team. Some soul healing with R. Spicy home food on days off and around 20 flights! And I’d do it all over again. #Shooting #Travel," she captioned her post.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila earlier this year. Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, the biographical drama was released in April. While Diljit played the titular role of the late Punjabi folk musician, Parineeti was cast as his second wife, Amarjot Kaur.

