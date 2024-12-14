PICS: Priyanka Chopra enjoys desert adventure with husband Nick Jonas in Saudi Arabia, wishes for ‘more days like these'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made a stunning appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After making heads turn on the red carpet on the close day of the event, they decided to extend their stay and enjoy a lovely vacation together. On December 14, the global sensation dropped some images from their holiday and wished to have more days like these.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped glimpses of her desert adventure with Nick Jonas. The photo dump opens with the desi girl riding a sand bike, dressed appropriately for the sport in a white crop top layered with a white shirt and paired with denim pants. She also protected her hair with a white cloth.

It was followed by an image of her laughing out loud at the peculiar faces her husband made while interacting with a camel. After a couple of photo shoots at the venue with their team, they devoured some delicious local delicacies. Then it was time to dress up and explore the city before finally heading home to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Sharing the glimpses, she penned, “More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm.”

Take a look:

An hour ago, the Bajirao Mastani actress also took to her Facebook stories and expressed her gratitude to all her fans who came to Jeddah and showered her with love.

Check out her post below:

At the RSIFF 2024, PeeCee also interacted with the media and recalled planning her wedding with Nick Jonas while shooting in old Delhi. She revealed that her team had set up two rooms on the set while she was shooting in India. While one of them was her makeup room, the other was her wedding room. Her production team had set up a room that was all approved for her wedding, from food to linen, invitees, and more.

As she got ready and shot for her scenes, people would come to that room, and in between shots she would give approvals and choose among the options provided to her. This is how she planned the wedding, The Sky Is Pink actress recalled with a bright smile. Jonas and Chopra got engaged in August 2018 in Mumbai and they got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

