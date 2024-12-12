Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look hot at red carpet; couple's chemistry can be felt through screen; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global sensation who is invited to all coveted national and international events. She is currently making heads turn at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. Minutes ago, on December 12, the desi diva took over the event's red carpet and walked hand-in-hand with her husband, Nick Jonas.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s official Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra can be seen enjoying all the attention she is getting at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. Posing like the red-carpet veteran she is, the global sensation exuded royal vibes in the stunning silver bodycon floor-length gown. She legit stole the limelight with her poise, attitude, and expressive eyes, which did all the talking.

At the event, the Gunday actress was joined by her loving husband, American actor and singer Nick Jonas. The celebrity complimented his lovely wife by donning a classic black suit, a white tuxedo shirt, a black bow, and shiny formal shoes. While the celebs held each other’s hands while posing, their chemistry could be felt on the screen.

At the film festival, she interacted with the media and spoke about her personal and professional life. While talking about her late father, Ashok Chopra, whom she loved dearly, the actress revealed that she resumed work four days after his tragic demise. PeeCee said her dad passed away the same month she was scheduled to start shooting for her film Mary Kom.

“So, I went back to work four days after his funeral because I know that’s what my dad wanted me to do, and I put all my grief into those fight scenes,” the actress divulged. She further recalled how Sanjay Leela Bhansali made her feel when she was grieving.

The Fashion star stated that the ace filmmaker arrived at the funeral of her father, gave her a warm hug, and asked her to return to the sets only when she felt right. Despite that, she didn’t stop. Chopra shot for Mary Kom, followed by Gunday. She also worked on her American thriller drama television series Quantico while shooting for Bajirao Mastani.

