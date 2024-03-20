Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani win Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water presents Most Stylish Couple

The third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards witnessed the presence of numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry, recognizing their remarkable contributions and impeccable sense of style. This prestigious event was graced by the who's who of Bollywood such as Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and many others, elevating the ceremony with their presence.

Several esteemed brands lent their support to present awards across various categories for the Pinkvilla Awards. Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water joined hands with Pinkvilla to bestow upon Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani the coveted Most Stylish Couple award.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani win Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water presents Most Stylish Couple Award

Several awards from different categories were presented to the celebrities and that added the extra glitter to the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 on March 18 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

At the event, Bollywood's newlywed couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were honored with the Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water presents Most Stylish Couple Award. The honor was presented to the couple by Rashi Singh, Category Lead, Indian Whiskey Beam Suntory, and also Javed Jeffrey. Their coordinated fashion statements and undeniable chemistry make them a true style inspiration.

For a comprehensive list of winners at the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.

