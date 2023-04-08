Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Nora Fatehi wins Ajio presents Fashion Trailblazer

The leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub, Pinkvilla organized the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on 7th April at JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu. Several B-town celebs including Vidya Balan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Govinda, and others were seen making stunning appearances on the red carpet. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms.

For the prestigious awards show, several reputed brands partnered to present the different award categories. The ultimate fashion and lifestyle destination for shoppers, AJIO, associated with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of the presenting sponsor of the event. Being the hub of the nation's brightest superstars and icons and the hub of trendiest outfits and accessories, Pinkvilla and AJIO put together a glamorous event. It sponsored the category of Fashion Trailblazer.

Nora Fatehi wins Ajio presents Fashion Trailblazer

The Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi won the Fashion Trailblazer - Ajio award. Suchitra Krishna Murty and Derek Noronha, Head of Strategy, Ajio were present on the stage to present the award to the Saki Saki actress. The actress grabbed all attention in a stunning white floor-length gown with puffy sleeves. The dress was embellished with silver sequins on the neck and shoulder area. To match this, the actress carried a silver shimmery purse.

Take a look at the gorgeous outfit of Nora Fatehi here:

Arpan Biswas, AVP Marketing of AJIO expressed his excitement to sponsor the category and said, “We're stoked to be the title sponsor of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2. Pinkvilla is a global media platform and AJIO is one of the biggest fashion destinations in the country with 5000+ brands and 1.2 lakh+ styles. There's already a dream brand synergy between the two, and now we are excited to see the partnership play out as a starry, glitzy experience filled with hottest A-listers and boldest red-carpet style moments.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: A look at 5 viral moments from the grand night