Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Arjun Kapoor shares an INSIDE VIDEO from event, says he came back with company

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram space and shared a glimpse of his time at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. For the unversed, on the 16th of June, Pinkvilla presented its first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on the special occasion of its 15th anniversary. It was a star-studded event in Mumbai and was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood. Needless to say, it was a happening night indeed. Among others, Arjun Kapoor too graced the red carpet. He bagged the Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Male) Award. A few moments back, he took to his social media space and posted a fun video from the night.

In the video posted by Arjun, he can be seen having a lot of fun at the awards night, along with his peers and co-actors. One can see him laughing, smiling, dancing, and having a good time. He was also seen doing the viral Nach Punjabbaan step with his close friend Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, he was snapped with his Ishaqzaade co-actor Parineeti Chopra too, who bagged the Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Female) Award. The actor looked extremely dapper in his black vertical-stripped suit. He also sported a pair of chic shades with his outfit, adding more swag to his OOTN.

Sharing the video, Arjun captioned the post, “Travelled solo but got a company while coming back (wink emoji) @pinkvilla #PinkvillaStyleIcons.”

Click HERE to watch Arjun Kapoor’s video:

Here’s a screengrab from Arjun Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

