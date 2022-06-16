Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra raise the temperature as they arrive
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are here at Pinkvilla Style Icons and we can't keep calm!
Pinkvilla's first-ever awards night titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icon' is here and we cannot keep calm! The Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards have started with a bang and we are thrilled! On its maiden awards show i.e., Pinkvilla Style Icons, we will be honouring celebrities from every field including entertainment, sports, food, fashion designing, business, and more. Now, our Ishaqzaade duo Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have arrived and absolutely stole the show with their stylish looks.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
