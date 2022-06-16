Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: 'Life of the party' Ranveer Singh & Anil Kapoor arrive in Nach Punjaabban mode

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards are happening in Mumbai's JW Marriott on June 16 and we can hardly keep calm. As Pinkvilla is hosting its first-ever award show tonight, A-listers from the entertainment industry are gracing the event with their glamorous presence, And, (drumrolls, please) as the time has come when finally the 'Jaan' of the event - Ranveer Singh has arrived. He made a dhamakedaar entry with the evergreen Anil Kapoor. The duo's entry was full of 'Masti' and energy as they danced on JugJugg Jeeyo's Nach Punjaabban on the red carpet. Needless to say, they lightened up the party mood with their entry.

For the prestigious event, Ranveer opted for an all-black attire. He exuded charm as ever as the cameras captured him. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor wore a green pantsuit with multi-coloured shirt and white sneakers. They shared some priceless moments on the red carpet and also hugged each other. It was a sight to watch them together.

See Ranveer and Anil's photos here:

To note, the Jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each category except the reader's choice of male and female categories. And, the award show celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more.

Talking about Ranveer's professional career, the star has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is slated to release on December 23 this year. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt which will be releasing on February 10 next year.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is waiting for the release of Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The film is slated to release on June 24 this year.

