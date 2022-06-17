Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Nushratt Bharuccha takes home the title of Super Stylish Breakthrough Star

Bollywood's biggest fashion night is here and it has been a night of glamour and grandeur! Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards are happening in Mumbai's JW Marriott on June 16 and we can hardly keep calm. As Pinkvilla is hosting its first-ever award show tonight, A-listers from the entertainment industry graced the event with their glamorous presence. As the awards rolled out, Nushrratt Bharuccha bagged the ‘Super Stylish Breakthrough Star’ award.

