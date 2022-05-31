Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi to Aly-Jasmin, nominees for Super Stylish TV Couple

It’s alluring when couples have chemistry, but combine it with a sense of style, and we have a rare match! And that’s exactly what certain celebrity lovebirds are. They are power couples not just because of their undeniable chemistry, but also their magnetic style statements.

So, proving our point, here we are, at Pinkvilla, talking about your favourite TV couples who are just gorgeous, just like their on-screen persona, and can light up a room (or social media) with their chemistry and style. You liked these celebrities for how they entertained you onscreen, but you stayed because of the influence they had on you off-screen. Are we right? Well, a lot about celebrity and influencer culture today depends on style. Don’t misunderstand us! By ‘style’ we don’t just mean what your favourite stars wear, but we also mean how they wear it, and how much of their personality can their fans see. After all, style is always an expression of the self, no? And we, we are all about celebrating stylish people who leave a mark by being themselves, and now, it’s time to honour them too.

So, as we clock 15 years, we have set out to celebrate this special occasion with our maiden awards event Pinkvilla Style Icons, which aims to celebrate individuals from different industries, be it Bollywood, Sports, Business, Fashion, Television, Regional Cinema, and many more.

Speaking of Television, Pinkvilla has nominated TV’s favourite and most popular couples like Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Pavitra Punia-Eijaaz Khan, Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash for the category of Super Stylish Couple.



Let’s take a deeper dive into their style statements!



Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin

Friends-turned-lovers Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin truly complement each other, not only in their personalities but also in their fashion game. Aly loves his loose, flowy attires that accentuate and bring out his big build perfectly. The actor easily pulls off anything- from casuals to traditional and formals, and he does it with swag. Similarly, Jasmin dishes off style goals in practically anything she dons. From graphic tees and jeans to shararas, sarees, and salwar suits, Jasmin adds a dash of her grace to anything she chooses.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Met on a popular reality show as contestants, who knew they would find love in each other? Not only did they prove ups and downs are a part of their relationship but also cemented their position as the most stylish young couple. They don't forget to last an impression with their fashion and unique style wherever they go.

Karan does not shy away from experimenting be it with colours, prints, or his fits. The actor also dons uber-chic footwear, especially his sneaker game is worth taking note of. His ladylove Tejasswi is usually seen blending comfort with her sense of personal style. She loves her casual wear and is usually seen reaching out for adorable dresses and co-ords.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

Another popular TV couple, Divyanka and Vivek are the third on our list of nominations. The actress is usually seen reaching out for comfort, but she has a knack for fusing it with her individual-style game. Divyanka is mostly seen in flowy and breezy dresses when it comes to western wear. She loves her ethnic outfits and every once in a while, she is spotted in salwar suits and sarees. From dark maroons to pleasing whites, Divyanka has quite a broad colour palette. Her hubby Vivek Dahiya has a pretty laid-back sense of style. He is often seen in casual attires like a loose-graphic tee-shirt and denim pants. However, it is his inimitable panache that takes his outfits notches higher.

Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Chaudhary

New parents Gurmeet and Debina take their style pretty seriously for they are seldom not killing it. The couple loves bright colours as much as they love their basic fits. Debina is clearly about variety. A quick glance at her social media feed will tell you: that from dresses and sweatshirts to sarees, salwar suits, to pantsuits, Debina rocks everything like a pro. And if she is the queen, Gurmeet too is the king! The actor dons his formals and ethnic wear with an effortless charm. His long hair and half-man bun add volumes to his look.

Pavitra Punia-Eijaaz Khan

Another super stylish couple whom we must include on our list is, Pavita Punia and Eijaaz Khan. Pavitra and Eijaaz’s sense of style screams ‘Glam’. Pavitra loves her blacks and whites, but every once in a while, she also surprises everyone with a bright pop of colour in her wardrobe. Her silhouettes are usually such that they complement her tall figure perfectly. Eijaaz keeps it classy with his crisp shirts and formal wear. He also likes to don the occasional pathani kurta. However, it should be noted that it is in their public appearances together that they both turn heads like no other.

Find out if your favourite stylish TV Couple wins on the D-Day on June 4th.

