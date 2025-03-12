Pinkvilla unveils elite jury for Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025

Pinkvilla is all set to return with its highly-anticipated Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 27, 2025, at JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai. Ahead of the event, the global brand has unveiled its esteemed jury panel for the 4th edition. The jury panel includes Subhash Ghai, Indra Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Neeta Lulla, and Tanya Ghavri, bringing their expertise to honor excellence in film and fashion.

The event will celebrate excellence across Bollywood, South Cinema, OTT, Television, and beyond. The distinguished jury, featuring celebrated artists and visionaries, will recognize the industry's finest at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Subhash Ghai, the Showman of Bollywood, is a visionary filmmaker whose contributions to Indian cinema are nothing short of legendary. A recipient of multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards, he has shaped the very fabric of the industry with his masterful storytelling, dynamic direction, and ability to craft timeless classics. “Awards do inspire creativity,” says Ghai, as he joins the jury panel of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. “Yes, I want to see films that keep the magic of cinema alive and make people come back for more. Wishing Pinkvilla the best”, he stressed.

Indra Kumar, one of India’s most prolific filmmakers, found fame with commercial hits like Dil, Beta, and Raja which landed him multiple nods. Delivering one hit after another, he even went on to change the comedy film landscape in the industry, especially with the Dhamaal and Masti series. Sharing his delight, he adds, “I am excited to be on the Jury for Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025. I appreciate the opportunity to toast to the industry’s finest and inspire a new generation to be a part of this dynamic landscape of cinema.”

Padma Shri recipient Raveena Tandon is a vivacious actor who has received several accolades for her work. In addition to acting, she also has had a successful career as a producer for many popular projects. Talking about her role as a Jury, Raveena gladly says, “Joining Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 as a jury member feels like a way of giving back to the community that gave me so much in the first place. I am happy to be on the jury and honor the best in the industry. It's always a tough decision to honor the best amongst the best.”

Sonali Bendre, a luminary in the Indian film industry, has continually mesmerized audiences with her unparalleled versatility and depth in every role. Her captivating presence across genres has firmly established her as a true artist. Sharing her heartfelt thoughts about the awards, she says, “Delighted to be a part of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 jury! This platform is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the people who make cinema happen.”

Famed designer Neeta Lulla is one of the most awarded designers and the only one to win four National awards from the President of India. Having cemented her place in the fashion industry as a couturier with her timeless pieces, Lulla has also styled and designed for over 300 films. Expressing her delight, she comments, “As a designer, I believe experimentation is key to evolving in fashion. Truly excited to join the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 panel, I am keen to see how fashion has evolved over the years and what the next generation of designers envisions as the future of fashion.”

Celebrated stylist Tanya Ghavri has influenced the fashion journey of many celebrities. An alum of Parsons, she has built an unparalleled reputation through her work with years of styling. Sharing her thoughts, she says, “It’s always a joy to celebrate fashion and the unique statements it makes. I am excited to toast to iconic styles and designs with Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 and welcome new ideas in the world of styling.”

