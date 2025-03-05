Hera Pheri: Will Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer cult comedy re-release on big screens? Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah REVEALS

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri is one of the most celebrated comedy cult-classics of Bollywood. The film will be celebrating 25 years of its release later this month on January 31. In the era of re-releases, producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah recently revealed if he is also planning to have a re-run of the film.

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah was asked, considering a dedicated fan following of Hera Pheri, if they will re-release the film in the theaters.

In response to this, he stated, “This is a decision I’ll not take alone. On paper, I am the owner of the film but morally, Akshay ji, Paresh ji and Suniel ji also own the film as much (smiles). So, we’ll jointly take the decision.” He further articulated his belief in admitting that whenever they re-release it, he is certain that the comedy film will "lead to a storm at the box office."

Nadiadwallah continued by noting the fascinating fact about 19 years since Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and 25 years since Hera Pheri was released. However, they never made a conscious or monetary effort to keep the film alive. "Yeh apne aap hua hai (It has happened naturally)!,” he further added.

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri have achieved a cult status in the world of memes. Reacting to it, Nadiadwallah credited writer Neeraj Vora for the innocence aided by him in his witty and humorous dialogues. He emphasized the valuable lesson learnt from him — what one is saying is important but, how is one saying it is even more important.

The veteran producer recalled how Vora used to observe the shots closely, sitting on the set wearing half shorts and a T-shirt. He shared, if the actors didn’t perform satisfactorily; he would intervene and sternly ask the actors about their performance. When the actors would retort they said the dialogue that was written, Vora would tell them how to narrate it.

Nadiadwallah shared that the writer had full control over the shots and not even a single take would be okayed without Neeraj’s consent.

Earlier this year, Priyadarshan officially announced Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.