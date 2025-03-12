POLL: Which Bollywood on-screen duo has most iconic Holi chemistry? Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt; VOTE
The festival of colors is around the corner, and we've curated a list of the best on-screen duos with Holi chemistry. Go vote now!
Holi songs in Bollywood have given us some unforgettable on-screen duos with sizzling chemistry! From Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone in Balam Pichkari to Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt in Badri Ki Dulhania, which jodi set the right mood for Holi? Vote for your favorite Holi duo now!
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone in Balam Pichkari
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's electrifying chemistry in Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013) perfectly captures the playful spirit of Holi. Their flirtatious banter, vibrant energy, and carefree dance moves make the song an unforgettable celebration of love, friendship, and colors, leaving fans mesmerized by their effortless on-screen magic.
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone in Lahu Muh Lag Gya
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's intense chemistry in Lahu Munh Lag Gaya (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, 2013) adds a passionate twist to Holi celebrations. The song blends sensuality and tradition, as their smoldering romance unfolds amidst vibrant colors, rhythmic moves, and mesmerizing expressions, making it a visually stunning and unforgettable Holi sequence.
Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt in Badri Ki Dulhania
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's playful chemistry in Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2017) perfectly captures the vibrant spirit of Holi. With high-energy dance moves, flirtatious moments, and a splash of colors, their on-screen camaraderie makes this festive song a fun, lively, and memorable Bollywood Holi celebration.
Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra in Do Me A Favor, Let's Play Holi
Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in Do Me A Favour, Let's Play Holi from Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005). The song captures Holi's playful and flirtatious essence, with vibrant colors, energetic dance moves, and a peppy tune that makes it a festive favorite.
Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna in Bam Bam Bhole
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna star in the upcoming film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The movie features a vibrant Holi song titled Bam Bam Bhole, which showcases the duo's energetic dance moves and festive spirit. The song has been well-received by fans, who have praised the chemistry between the lead actors.
