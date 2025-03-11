Sikandar: Salman Khan’s teary eyes and Rashmika Mandanna’s ghostly appearance in Bam Bam Bhole song leave fans predicting 'Saisri will die...'

Salman Khan is slowly inching towards the release of his most-anticipated movie, Sikandar. Last week, the makers unveiled their first track, a peppy dance number titled Zohra Jabeen. In the song, Salman and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry made hearts flutter. Hours ago, the second number from the action-thriller, Bam Bam Bhole was dropped. While the Holi anthem made fans excited, Khan getting teary-eyed, Mandanna’s ghostly appearance and Kajal Aggarwal’s entry made fans speculate the death of Mandanna’s character before the festive song.

Ever since the track Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar was dropped on March 11, 2025, fans have been flooding social media with positive responses. Among them were a handful of people who turned Sherlock and dug deep into the emotions of the track.

Fans were quick to see a teary-eyed Sikandar (played by Salman Khan) reminiscing the good times he had with Saisri (played by Rashmika Mandanna). The female character also makes a ghostly appearance in some parts of the song, making viewers speculate she might have passed away before the Holi track in the movie.

Moreover, Kajal Aggarwal’s character’s surprise on watching Sikandar dance solo also backed the narrative set by some. Sharing his observation, a user shared on X (formerly Twitter) “#Sikandar Rashmika aka Saisri will die in movie and Kajal Agarwal will play 2nd love interest in the movie. 100% sure AR will cook an emotional movie.”

Another user quipped, "Looks like Rashmika's character is not present physically in the song's setting and It's just @BeingSalmanKhan visualising her in #BamBamBhole, Director sahab @ARMurugadoss what have you done."

A third also expressed, "#BamBamBhole Catchy Shaan creates magic with his voice. But much more than that I'm excited to see # Sikandar's story , How Sanjay Rajkot meets #KajalAggarwal , shifted to Dharavi and why I feel he's imagining #RashmikaMandanna here. ARM cooking Unimaginable."

Check out some more fan reactions:

For the unaware, Sikandar is helmed by A. R. Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Salman, Rashmika, and Kajal, the actioner also stars Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and others. The movie is all set to hit big screens on March 28, 2025, on the occasion of Eid.