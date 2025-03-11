Bought for Rs 2.37 cr, Akshay Kumar makes 84 percent profit after selling his Borivali East apartment at THIS whopping price

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently finalized the sale of his apartment in Borivali East for Rs 4.35 crore, adding to his real estate dealings in Mumbai’s luxury property market. According to records from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the transaction was officially registered in March 2025, with a stamp duty of Rs 26.1 lakh paid for the deal. It reportedly made a profit of 84 per cent.

The apartment is part of Sky City, a high-end residential project by Oberoi Realty, offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex units. As per IGR records, Akshay Kumar initially bought the property in November 2017 for Rs 2.37 crore. Spanning a carpet area of 1,073 sq. ft. (99.71 sq. m), the flat also includes two designated car parking spaces.

This isn’t Akshay’s first notable sale in Sky City. In January 2025, he sold another apartment in the same building for Rs 4.25 crore, a property he had originally bought in 2017.

The Sky City project has also drawn interest from Bollywood celebrities. In May 2024, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invested in multiple properties within the complex.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the patriotic film Sky Force, portraying an Indian Air Force officer. Reflecting on only focusing on patriotic films, Akshay mentioned in a chat with News18 that he is aware such movies may not perform exceptionally well at the box office since audiences prefer entertainment-driven content.

However, the Hera Pheri actor emphasized that he continues to make them out of personal conviction and a deep connection to his country. He also noted that while these films might not attract large theatrical audiences, they often gain viewership on streaming platforms after their release.

Looking ahead, Akshay Kumar is shifting his focus back to comedy, taking a break from patriotic films for the time being. His upcoming lineup includes Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhooth Bangla, offering audiences a blend of humor and entertainment. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!