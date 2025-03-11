5 Deepika Padukone films on Amazon Prime Video that showcase her versatility; Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Pathaan

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has mesmerized audiences with her incredible performances. She has portrayed characters that remain unforgettable. Today, let's explore some of her films available on Amazon Prime Video that showcase her versatility on screen. Check them out below!

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani holds a special place among movie lovers. Released in 2013, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial followed the journey of four friends: Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi, while delving into themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

DP’s portrayal of Naina Talwar struck a chord with audiences as she gracefully evolved from a reserved individual to a confident, free-spirited woman.

2. Pathaan

The 2023 action-packed thriller Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, captivated audiences and shattered box office records. The high-octane spectacle became a sensation, leaving fans thrilled. Deepika’s portrayal of Rubina, a fearless and strong-willed woman, earned widespread praise.

3. Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand historical drama Padmaavat created a buzz upon release in 2018. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the visually spectacular film became a massive success.

The story follows Queen Padmavati, whose unmatched beauty captivates Sultan Alauddin Khilji, leading to a fierce battle for Chittor’s honor. The actress' powerful portrayal of the queen left a lasting impact on audiences.

4. Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, released on February 11, 2022, explores complex themes of mental health, relationships, and betrayal. Starring Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, the film delves into emotional turmoil and personal struggles. Deepika delivered a standout performance as Alisha Khanna, leaving a lasting impression with her portrayal of a woman navigating love and inner conflicts.

5. Break Ke Baad

Break Ke Baad, featuring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone, remains a fan favorite. The film revolves around Abhay and Aaliya, childhood friends who transition into lovers. While Aaliya is determined to chase her dream of becoming an actress, Abhay struggles to find his true calling.

Their relationship is tested when Aaliya moves to Australia, forcing them into a long-distance phase. Deepika’s portrayal of the ambitious and independent Aaliya was truly remarkable.