POLL: Which iconic Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar film do you love most? Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to My Name Is Khan; VOTE

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, have delivered numerous blockbusters, but their collaborations with Karan Johar hold a special charm. Each film by this iconic trio exudes pure love and timeless appeal. Now, it’s time to decide which of their classics has left the biggest impact on you? Cast your vote now!

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai isn’t just a film, it’s an emotion. Released on October 16, 1998, this romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan continues to captivate audiences with its timeless tale of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Set in a college backdrop, the film follows tomboyish Anjali, whose unspoken love for her best friend Rahul goes unnoticed as he falls for the glamorous Tina. Years later, Rahul’s daughter, named after Anjali, takes it upon herself to reunite her father with his long-lost love. The film’s success at the box office, combined with its heartfelt performances and an iconic cameo by Salman Khan, solidified Karan Johar’s directorial debut as an enduring classic.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains a beloved Bollywood classic with an enduring fan base. Released in 2001, this grand family drama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, explores love, family bonds, and reconciliation.

The story revolves around Rahul Raichand, the adopted elder son of a wealthy business tycoon, who falls in love with the lively and humble Anjali. His decision to marry against his father’s wishes leads to estrangement. Years later, his younger brother, Rohan, embarks on an emotional journey to reunite the fractured family. With its soul-stirring performances, unforgettable dialogues and a soundtrack that still resonates, K3G continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans.

3. My Name Is Khan

Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan stands as one of the most powerful and critically acclaimed films of its time. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, the film masterfully blends drama, emotion, and a thought-provoking narrative.

The story follows Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome, who embarks on a journey across the United States to meet the President and prove that despite his religion, he is not a terrorist. With its emotional depth, impactful storytelling, and soul-stirring music, My Name Is Khan continues to resonate with audiences, cementing its place as a cinematic masterpiece.

