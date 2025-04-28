Saif Ali Khan OTT movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Paresh Rawal Mahabharat, Aamir Khan Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ajith Kumar Padma Bhushan Thalapathy Vijay Shruti Haasan Panchayat Kareena Kapoor

POLL: Which Saif Ali Khan film on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 continues to entertain you? Dil Chahta Hai to Cocktail; VOTE

From Dil Chahta Hai to Salaam Namaste and Cocktail, there are many Saif Ali Khan movies on OTT that continue to entertain viewers. Vote for your favorite in this poll.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Apr 28, 2025  |  05:24 AM IST |  18K
PC: Eros Now Movies Preview on YouTube

In the past decade, Saif Ali Khan has delivered multiple hit films, some of which still hold a special place in the hearts of viewers. Among them, there are many movies that have finally made their way to popular streaming platforms. In this poll, vote for your favorite movie of the ace actor that still continues to entertain you!

Dil Chahta Hai
Race 2
Salaam Namaste
Hum Tum
Cocktail

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Where to watch: Netflix

Ask the 90s kids and they’ll tell you what a rage Dil Chahta Hai was, back in the day. Even today, the movie about three friends is watched by many on days when they’re missing their pals. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar in his directorial debut, the 2001 film stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna along with Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia.


2. Salaam Namaste

Where to watch: Prime Video

Salaam Namaste is a light-hearted romantic comedy-drama film with Saif and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The movie marks the debut of director Siddharth Anand and explores the complex relationship of a modern couple.


3. Race 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by ace filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, Race 2 is the second installment of the Race film series. The 2013 action crime film was well-received by the audience. Apart from Khan, the movie also featured John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ameesha Patel.

4. Hum Tum

Where to watch: Prime Video

If you’re an ardent Saif Ali Khan fan, chances are you must have watched Hum Tum more than once. This bittersweet love story about Karan and Rhea is directed by Kunal Kohli. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the 2004 film stars Saif with Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Did you know it’s loosely based on the English film, When Harry Met Sally?


5. Cocktail

Where to watch: Zee5

Lastly, we have Homi Adajania’s Cocktail, which was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012. The rom-com stars Saif and Deepika and marks the debut of Diana Penty.


