Preity Zinta shares adorable PIC with twins, gives shoutout to single mom and dads after ‘difficult’ 2 weeks: ‘I’ve hardly had a moment…’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta showcases her remarkable ability to juggle personal and professional life with grace. Recently, she opened up about the challenges she faced while managing her twins, Gia and Jay, for two weeks on her own, as her husband Gene was away for work. In her heartfelt post, she also extended a shoutout to all single parents, acknowledging the difficulties and dedication that come with solo parenting during those trying weeks.

Today (October 26), Preity Zinta shared a delightful photo on Instagram, capturing a heartwarming moment with her kids. Taken from behind, the picture shows Preity walking down the street, holding each child's hand. She’s dressed in a floral summer dress with a chic hat, exuding relaxed, sunny vibes.

Her daughter, Gia, is in a traditional Indian outfit, while her son, Jay, rocks an all-black ensemble with a T-shirt and shorts. In her post, Preity reflected on the challenge of managing her kids solo for two weeks, sharing insights from her experience in a thoughtful message.

She shared that her past two weeks had been quite a challenge with her husband, Gene, away on work. She wrote, “ The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was traveling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties.

The actress had been juggling all the 'mama duties', from waking up the kids and getting them ready for school to packing their lunches, handling school drop-offs and pick-ups, and ending the day with dinner and bedtime routines.

Advertisement

Her post gives a glimpse into the reality of solo parenting, as she 'walked into the weekend' after a whirlwind of responsibilities. Preity shared her excitement about solo time with her kids, wanting to make the most of it before heading off to her next shoot. She reflected on how rewarding and filled with love these days have been, though they’ve also come with a fair share of stress. Balancing her career and motherhood, Preity’s heartfelt post captures the joyful yet challenging journey of parenting.

Preity expressed that her recent time alone with her kids left her with little personal time, making her appreciate the immense dedication and sacrifice all parents, especially single mothers and fathers, invest in raising their children.

“I’ve Hardly had a moment to myself or ended up doing any work except looking after them. This made me realize how much work & sacrifice all parents put in for their children especially single mothers & fathers,” she added. Preity Zinta wrapped up her post with a heartfelt shout-out to single moms and dads, applauding their incredible efforts and sending them loads of love for the remarkable job they’re doing.

Advertisement

The moment she shared her post, fans quickly filled the comments with admiration and heartfelt messages. One fan connected deeply, saying, “Aww!! Thank you for this post, and as a single mom, I completely agree that the load can get a bit overwhelming sometimes!” Another user expressed, “Loads of love and happiness always.”

Some praised her for being a role model, with one comment reading, “One of the most respected actresses in the industry and, more importantly, an amazing mom and role model. God bless your family.” A fan added, “Omg! They are growing up so fast, and I am so proud of the amazing mother you’re turning out to be! Sending so much love to all three of you.” Others simply wrote, “Sooo cute! Sooo sweet!”

For those unfamiliar, Preity Zinta tied the knot with America-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony back in 2016. In 2021, the couple welcomed their twin children, Gia and Jai, through surrogacy.

Advertisement

On the professional front, she is gearing up for her return to the silver screen in Lahore 1947, where she will star alongside Sunny Deol. She has been actively shooting for the film and frequently shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, Lahore 1947 was officially announced last October and will also feature prominent actors like Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta ‘misses’ hubby Gene Goodenough on Karva Chauth; drops heartfelt throwback post to celebrate occasion