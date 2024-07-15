Preity Zinta turns photographer for her twins Gia and Jai; pens, 'They're growing up so fast'

Preity Zinta made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's film, Dil Se, in 1998. Preity then starred in a lead role in Soldier the same year in which she was paired with Bobby Deol. The actress is currently shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's film titled Lahore 1947.

Apart from work, Preity, who is married to Gene Goodenough, often grabs headlines for her personal life. Her latest Instagram post is all about her kids.

Preity Zinta shares new picture of her kids

On July 14, Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a new picture of her kids, daughter Gia and son Jai. In the photo, the munchkins look oh-so-cute as they engage themselves in a rope net activity. While Gia is hanging in the air while holding the rope, Jai is climbing it.

Gia is wearing a white top with beige pants, Jai is twinning her tee and jeans.

The Soldier actress accompanied her post with a sweet caption. It reads, "They are growing up so fast #Mybabies #Jai #Gia #ting."

Check out her picture here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to her picture

Many netizens commented on Preity Zinta's post. One of them reacted by saying, "Sending them loads of love."

An Instagram user wrote, "Awww they are fabulous like you."

"Wow so cute," a comment reads. "God bless them they are so beautiful," an Instagram user wrote.

All about Preity Zinta's personal life and more

Preity Zinta married her longtime boyfriend, Gene Goodenough, at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. Preity moved to LA after marriage and often makes frequent visits to India. In 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twin siblings, Gia and Jai, via surrogacy.

Preity Zinta's notable works include films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, Sangharsh, Koi...Mil Gaya, Mission Kashmir, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and more.

She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, a 2019 film, also starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, and Ameesha Patel. Preity is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, the team that plays in the Indian Premier League.

