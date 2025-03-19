Priyanka Chopra admits being ‘moved’ and ‘inspired’ after a woman guava seller refuses to accept her ‘charity’; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and, earlier in the day, landed in Mumbai. The actress, who likes to keep it real on her social media, shared a heartwarming anecdote on her way to Visakhapatnam airport. She admitted feeling inspired by a sweet act of kindness from a guava seller.

On March 19, Priyanka Chopra posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse into her life "lately." The first video in the multi-picture post began with the actress recording herself and addressing her fans, saying, “So! I don’t do this often, but I was very inspired today.”

She revealed that while driving to Visakhapatnam airport on her way to Mumbai and then to New York, she spotted a woman selling unripe guavas—one of her favorites.

The actress continued, “So I stopped her and asked, ‘How much for all your guavas?’ She said Rs 150. I gave her a Rs 200 note, and when she tried to give me change, I said, ‘No, please keep it.’ She obviously sold guavas for a living. She walked away for a little while, but before the red light turned green, she came back and gave me two more guavas! A hardworking woman—she did not want charity! It really moved me.”

Post shared by Priyanka Chopra

The following pictures included images of guavas, a selfie, moments of chilling with the crew on set, and enjoying an ice cream. The post also featured multiple short clips from a road journey and concluded with an image of Talamali Hilltop.

Reacting to the post, several internet users extended their warm wishes to the actress for her upcoming South Indian venture, while many praised her for giving a shout-out to the guava seller.

One user commented, "Love you, @priyankachopra! Thanks for being you and for inspiring that guava seller. Much warmth to her. PCManiac love to you!" Another fan called it the "Sweetest post of the day about the guava lady."

On the professional front, PeeCee is currently working on her first collaboration with director SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29 co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.