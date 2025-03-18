Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas shares adorable glimpse of his 'girl dad life' wearing Malti Marie’s cute clips; fans label him ‘pookie’ father

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the proud parents of a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little one often wins over the internet with her adorable appearances and pictures. In Nick Jonas' most recent social media post, she wasn’t even in the frame, but her presence was still felt as her proud dad revealed what it’s like to be a "girl dad" with the cutest picture.

On March 18, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie. In the picture, he can be seen wearing multiple cute hair clips belonging to his daughter, Malti Marie. One of them is a misty blue bow clip, while floral clips are tied on each side of his head. A bunch of pink and silver balloons is also visible in the background.

Keeping it cute, short, and significant, Nick captioned the post, "Girl dad life."

Nick Jonas' cute post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over the adorable moment. Many called him the "luckiest," while others hailed him as "Pookie dad." In addition, one user commented, "Perfect!! Good job, Malti," while another quipped, "Looks wonderful." Several fans also flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra visited India with her entire family for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. When asked if her granddaughter Malti enjoyed her time in India, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, shared that the little one was very happy and bonded well with everyone.

She further mentioned, “Acchi parvarish hai” (She has a good upbringing), adding that both Nick and Priyanka are providing a wonderful upbringing for their child.

Priyanka Chopra has been happily married to global sensation Nick Jonas for over seven years. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter four years later, on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli, co-starring Mahesh Babu, titled SSMB 29.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha recently shared that after Pushpa 2, which was filmed in Malkangiri, Rajamouli's next project is now being shot in Koraput. The post further confirmed that the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran.