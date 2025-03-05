SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran spotted together leaving from Hyderabad for SS Rajamouli directorial; see PICS

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 is currently in the works and is expected to begin shooting in Odisha soon. Recently, a viral picture captured Prithviraj Sukumaran along with the superstar as they were spotted departing from Hyderabad.

In the widely circulated picture, the actor was seen being welcomed by an official at the airport.

See the picture featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran here:

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran created quite a buzz with a new post after wrapping up the film Vilayath Buddha. The actor unveiled a suave look on his social media handles, where he hinted that he is set to become part of a movie in a non-native language.

Interestingly, the actor’s mother and former actress Mallika also revealed Prithviraj’s next movie on social media.

Moving forward, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is touted to be a jungle adventure flick. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is being made with a staggering budget of Rs 900–1000 crores, making it one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema.

The movie is reportedly planned as a two-part venture, with shooting expected to continue until 2026. The first installment is anticipated to be released in 2027, while the second part may arrive in 2029. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the upcoming magnum opus features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is next set to appear in the movie L2: Empuraan. The film, directed by the actor himself, features Mohanlal in the lead role and serves as the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

Moreover, Prithviraj will play the lead role in Vilayath Buddha. Apart from this, he is also set to be part of movies like Santhosh Trophy, Nobody, Tyson, and Khalifa.