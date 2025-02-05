Priyanka Chopra makes a splash at bro Siddharth's Mehendi, arrives with Nick Jonas’ parents donning Indian fits: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a break from work to attend the wedding event of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. After having a blast at the happening Haldi ceremony, she made a stunning appearance at the Mehendi and Cocktail event hosted today (February 5, 2025). The global icon was also joined by Nick Jonas’ parents who sported Indian outfits for the event. Check it out!

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in India ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. She flew to Hyderabad to shoot for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film which is tentatively titled, SSMB29. However, PeeCee is back in Mumbai and is having a lovely family time at the wedding festivities. Today, (February 5, 2025), the Mehendi and Cocktail event was hosted In Mumbai.

At the pre-wedding ceremony, the Dostana actress made an impressive appearance. She looked gorgeous in the off-shoulder, floor-length gown dotted with multi-colored embroidery. The diva made sure to welcome her in-laws, Nick Jonas’ parents Denise and Paul Jonas, with open arms at the family wedding. To be part of the merriment, the Jonas couple arrived wearing Indian outfits.

Priyanka Chopra attends brother’s Mehendi with in-laws:

While Papa Jonas wore a stunning silk kurta with a pair of white pants, PeeCee’s mother-in-law looked gorgeous in a pink saree. She also styled her hair in a sleek low bun and decorated it with white flowers. After posing with her family, PC decided to take over the stage solo.

In a clip, the Citadel actress gave looks and poses for the Indian paparazzi. With her breath-taking attire, the diva wore a diamond necklace dotted with pink gemstones. She also wore a bangle and tiny studs. Keeping her makeup minimal, the diva left her hair open and thanked the media with folded hands before leaving the spot.

Priyanka Chopra poses at brother’s Mehendi ceremony:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra has completed shooting for her upcoming Hollywood films, Heads of State and The Bluff. She also joined the team of the Oscar nominated film, Anuja, as its executive producer.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!