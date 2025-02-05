Priyanka Chopra greets paps with a namaste ahead of brother Siddharth’s wedding; don’t miss Nick Jonas’ mom in Indian avatar

The pre-wedding celebrations for Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, have kicked off in full swing! The stunning actress arrived in Mumbai on February 2, 2025, with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, to be a part of the special family occasion. Adding to the excitement, it looks like Nick Jonas’ mom, Denise Jonas, has also joined in the festivities. Recently, Priyanka was spotted greeting the paparazzi with a graceful namaste, while Denise looked elegant in a saree, further elevating the charm of the event.

A video is currently going viral where Priyanka Chopra is spotted in a car alongside Nick Jonas' mother, Denise Jonas. Priyanka looks radiant in a yellow saree, accessorized with matching yellow bangles, exuding elegance as she waves at the paparazzi and greets them with a warm namaste.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas' mother, Denise Jonas, also dons a beautiful yellow saree, embracing an Indian look that’s simply unmissable. Together, the duo is effortlessly giving major saas-bahu goals!

Earlier, the actress was spotted with her daughter, Malti, as they made their way to the wedding venue. They are seen seated in the back of their car, en route to the pre-wedding celebration in the viral video.

As the flashes became overwhelming for Malti, Priyanka lovingly tried to shield her. Also accompanying them was Priyanka’s father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., though Nick was not present.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is creating a buzz with her upcoming high-profile project, SSMB 29, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu. Directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli, the film is set to be a groundbreaking global African jungle adventure, aiming to redefine the genre as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. It's a two-part project that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Additionally, Priyanka will be seen in two exciting English action thrillers, The Bluff and Heads of State, further expanding her global film portfolio.