Priyanka Chopra is a vision in ethnic at brother Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Haldi ceremony; see INSIDE glimpses

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off recently. Priyanka looked like a vision in her ethnic outfit at the Haldi ceremony. Some inside glimpses from the function have now surfaced on the internet.

Today, February 5, 2025, marked the Haldi ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning in Indian traditionals. She wore a short yellow kurti with a matching skirt. She accessorized her look with golden earrings, a necklace, and yellow bangles. PC also donned chic sunglasses. The actress had a half-up topknot hairstyle, and her makeup was on point.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and reshared some pictures and videos from the ceremony that were posted by other guests. One was a sun-kissed picture of Priyanka as she sat with the other Chopra ladies, including her mother, Madhu Chopra. The diva also posed for a pretty selfie with her relatives.

Another story had a collage of pictures featuring the groom surrounded by his friends and family. He was seen wearing a yellow kurta pajama. One snapshot showed him covered in haldi paste, and the bride-to-be Neelam also joined the frame. She donned a beautiful yellow outfit paired with elegant jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra’s stories from her brother’s Haldi ceremony:

Earlier, the paparazzi spotted Priyanka Chopra arriving in her car with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas, who wore a yellow saree. PC even greeted the paps with a namaste and waved at them.

Yesterday, the pre-wedding celebrations began with a Mata ki Chowki. Madhu Chopra shared some glimpses from the auspicious occasion on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “A divine start to the wedding festivities! May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start.” Check it out!

The paparazzi clicked Priyanka Chopra in her car last night with her daughter Malti Marie. The duo twinned in peach ethnic attires. Priyanka was seen shielding her little girl’s eyes from the camera flashes.