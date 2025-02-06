Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twin in blue at bro Siddharth Chopra’s Sangeet, actress helping her bhabhi proves she is the sweetest: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas finally landed in India to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding ceremony. Today (February 6, 20225), the Sangeet ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya is being held in Mumbai. Minutes ago, the most-awaited couple of the event, PC and Nick made a stunning appearance together. In a clip, the global sensation was seen fixing her sister-in-law’s attire. Check it out!

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer and actor Nick Jonas made a stunning entry at the Sangeet ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple looked a million bucks as they twinned in midnight blue attires for the happening night. As they stepped out of their car, they met with the soon-to-be-married couple and joined them for pictures.

But PeeCee was quick to spot the bride’s train going haywire. Hence, she bent down and started fixing Neelam’s outfit. After greeting each other with warm hugs, the two couples posed together for the paparazzi.

Priyanka Chopra fixes Neelam Upadhyaya’s attire:

In another clip, PC and Nick posed together for the media. For the Sangeet event of her brother, the Dostana actress decided to get dolled-up in a ravishing blue mermaid skirt paired with an embellished blouse and matching net dupatta. As for her handsome husband, the singer-actor looked dapper in a blue velvet bandhgala which he paired with matching pants and shiny formal shoes.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose together:

In another video, PC and Nick looking at each other with love-filled eyes make the media go 'awww'. Some even addressed Nick as 'Jiju' and 'Nick Bhaiya'.

Paparazzi hype Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Prior to them, PC’s mom Madhu Chopra arrived at the red-carpet event. She lit up the space with her blingy outfit and her sweet smile.

Madhu Chopra arrives at Siddharth Chopra’s Sangeet:

A couple of days ago, Priyanka landed in India and went straight to Hyderabad to start shoot for her film with SS Rajamouli, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. However, she took some time off from work to be part of her brother’s wedding with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick’s parents Denise and Paul Jonas are also in the country to attend the wedding.

After having a blast at the Haldi ceremony, the Citadel actress was seen dancing to her Bollywood songs at the Mehendi which was followed by Mata Ki Chowki.