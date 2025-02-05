Priyanka Chopra dances wholeheartedly at brother Siddharth's Haldi ceremony; don't miss her lovely moment with mom Madhu
At her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, Priyanka Chopra is definitely having a blast. While she stunned in yellow at his Haldi event, the diva also danced her heart out with family.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas kicked off the wedding ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya with Haldi ceremonies. For the event, the diva stunned in a yellow Indian outfit and took over the dance floor like every excited sister. A while ago, she dropped inside visuals from the intimate family event which was all about love, song, and dance. Check it out!
Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Haldi ceremony of her Siddharth Chopra and her lady love Neelam Upadhyaya. While the couple smiled brightly at their first pre-wedding festivities, PC’s also left no stone unturned to light up the party with her dance moves. A while ago, on February 5, 2025, she dropped several happy glimpses from the family event.
The photo album opened with the couple enjoying their day while Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra posed next to them. After scrolling through the stunning images of the bride and the groom soaked in turmeric, we stumbled upon a video in which the global icon and be seen dancing to her song Say Na Say Na from the film, Bluffmaster. Sharing the visuals, she penned, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony.”
Priyanka Chopra enjoys brother’s Haldi ceremony:
