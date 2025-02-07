Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome Nita Ambani at Siddharth's wedding soiree; Parineeti Chopra showers love on couple: INSIDE GLIMPSE

After months of planning and days of enjoying the pre-wedding festivities, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya are finally getting hitched today (February 7, 2025). The bride and groom have already arrived at the wedding venue, and the garland exchange ceremony has taken place. Several inside visuals from the wedding soiree of Priyanka Chopra’s brother have surfaced online. In one of them, Priyanka and Nick Jonas can be seen attending to Nita Ambani. Parineeti Chopra also showered love on the couple. Check it out!

Social media is currently flooding with inside visuals from the wedding ceremony of Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya. In a clip, the groom can be seen waiting for his bride on the stage as she walks towards him with a bright smile. At the footsteps of the stage, Priyanka comes to help her bhabi. She then gives her a warm hug, wards off evil, and helps Neelam get on the stage.

Priyanka Chopra helps bhabi Neelam Upadhyaya:

As she arrives, we see Nita Ambani and her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta adoring the bride while Nick Jonas keeps them company. Other images showcase Nick enjoying the wedding with PC’s cousins. We also get a glimpse of his parents, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, who were decked in traditional attires for the wedding night.

The happy sister also led the wedding procession and walked him down the aisle. Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha also made an appearance at the wedding event. Soon after, the Bajirao Mastani actress joined Nita and Shloka for a quick chat as the wedding ceremonies kick-started.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas welcome Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta:

As the couple exchanged garlands on stage, Parineeti captured the precious moment and posted it on her Instagram Stories. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress expressed her excitement as the couple sealed the deal.

Parineeti Chopra showers love on Siddharth and Neelam:

A couple of days ago, PeeCee landed in India and went straight to Hyderabad to shoot for SS Rajamouli's upcoming project starring Mahesh Babu, SSMB29. But she took a break from work to enjoy the wedding ceremony of her brother.

