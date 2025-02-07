Priyanka Chopra enjoys brother Siddharth's performance at his Sangeet; Nick Jonas and Papa Jonas add to magic
After having a blast at her brother Siddharth's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, Priyanka Chopra attended the Sangeet event. She recently dropped inside visuals from the fun night which was lit up by Nick's performance.
The Haldi and Mehendi ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya was a banger, to say the least. The following day, the Sangeet night was held which was as fun as it could get. While Priyanka Chopra took over the stage with back-to-back dance performances, her husband Nick Jonas added to the magic by singing a captivating song with Papa Jonas. Check it out!
Minutes ago, Priyanka Chopra dropped several inside glimpses from the Sangeet ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. The visuals open with the couple arriving on stage and dancing their hearts out, amid hooting and cheering. The groom then takes over the mic and sings Gulaabi Ankhein for his lovely bride-to-be. We also see Nick and PC laughing out loud while seated in the front row.
Next up, it was Nick’s time to mesmerize the audience with his soulful voice. Papa Jonas also joined him with the vocals and the synthesizer. In the midst of all the song and dance, little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was seen sitting on her mom’s lap and enjoying her dad’s performance. Sharing the clips, the Citadel actress penned, “#SidNee’s sangeet night. #aboutlastnight.”
Priyanka Chopra drops inside glimpses from brother’s Sangeet:
