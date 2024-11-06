Priyanka Chopra showers brother-in-law Kevin Jonas with birthday love; drops sweet PIC ft him along with husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra enjoys the love of the entire Jonas family. After her wedding to Nick Jonas, back in December 2018, she is often seen spending enough time with her in-laws and celebrated several festivals with them too. On her brother-in-law Kevin’s birthday, the Indian diva took to her social media and showered him with love. She posted an image of the birthday boy along with Nick and their daughter Malti.

On November 5, Priyanka Chopra Jonas showered big birthday love on her husband, Nick Jonas’s brother Kevin Jonas. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress dropped a cute video of the two Jonas brothers cutely holding the hand of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Captioning it, she penned, “Happy birthday @kevinjonas. We love you.”

Take a look:

Earlier this year, PeeCee celebrated the Festival of Lights with her family. She took part in the Diwali puja, wore traditional clothes, and relished Indian desserts on the occasion. A couple of days ago, she shared glimpses of their beautiful celebration with their friends and family members in London.

Priyanka along with Nick and Malti co-ordinated their outfits which were probably made by an Indian designer. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.”

Take a look:

Hours ago, she also shared her October photo dump, which was a collection of all the wonderful moments she shared with her close ones. The photo album opened with a pretty selfie of the Bajirao Mastani actress followed by another one showcasing Malti enjoying her playtime with daddy Nick and Cavanaugh James.

As the little one played by a Barbie figurine of her mother, PC also dropped a glimpse of her ‘Diwaloween’ complete with lit candles, a rangoli, and pumpkins on the side.

One can also witness the sinful plate of Indian food that was hogged away on the occasion of Diwali. Don’t miss out on the Diwali and Halloween decorations that lit up the Chopra-Jonas house as they celebrated both festivals with equal enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming American movies, The Bluff and Heads of State.

