Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Did you know Desi Girl didn't want to be actor? Here's what she aspired to become

Priyanka Chopra is a global face that the world looks up to, thanks to her more than successful career as an actor. The icon on her own merit, PeeCee is celebrating her 42nd birthday today (July 18) and it seems one the befitting time to know that our desi girl didn’t wish to be an actor always.

What did Priyanka Chopra aspire to become?

The Bajirao Mastani actress wished to become an aeronautical engineer. We know that caught you off-guard. In one of the interviews with Star World India, Priyanka Chopra spoke about how she loves to challenge the status quo in order to pursue an idea or a dream that she had for herself and wished to give all those thoughts a try.

Adding that she has been in public since 17 years old, Priyanka Chopra added, “Being crowned Miss India and then Miss World, suddenly I went on from becoming an aeronautical engineer, carefree teenager to standing on a world stage, where I have to have a point of view on probably the most important world events.”

Fun fact, it was her brother who enrolled her into the Miss India pageant that entirely changed the course of her career and also halted her dream to join NASA.

Who actually convinced Priyanka Chopra to join showbiz?

It was her mother Madhu Chopra. Right after her Miss World feat, Priyanka was offered Majith’s 2002 courtroom drama Thamizhan but she was in tears after knowing about it. In an interview with Filmygyan, Mrs Madhu revealed, “Priyanka didn’t want to star in films. When I told Priyanka about the offer, she was in tears, she said, ‘I am not doing films.’”

Being an obedient child always, Priyanka accepted the offer after Madhu Chopra insisted. In the same interview, PeeCee’s mom revealed that eventually the actress got a hang of it and started to like it. Mother Chopra said, “Despite not knowing the language, she enjoyed it. The team helped her and treated her with a lot of respect… She would practice with the choreographer from morning to evening.”

Thamizhan starred Vijay in the lead and was Priyanka’s first and last Tamil film ever. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero and her venture into the West with the TV series Quantico in 2015.

