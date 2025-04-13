‘Queen ATE’: Fans in chokehold after Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks dance floor with her moves on Chammak Challo; VIRAL VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is hands down one of the most iconic actresses in the showbiz. With her stunning on-screen presence, she has earned massive fan following and love from her well-wishers. The actress’ public appearances often break the internet, and now, most recently, a video has gone viral on the internet that shows the actress recreating her iconic Chammak Challo song.

A video is making waves on the internet that shows Kareena Kapoor Khan taking over the dance floor at an event. In the viral video, she is seen setting the stage ablaze as she recreates her iconic hookstep of the beloved track, Chammak Challo from Ra. One, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. A fan shared the video on X and captioned it, "So Kareena just saved my day by dancing to chammak challo."

Kareena Kapoor dances to Chammak Challo

Reacting to the video, several fans also jumped in to express their love for the actress as one fan wrote, "She's aging fine like a wine" and another stated, "Truly Bebk ki adayeing are unmatched." A third fan wrote, "she will always be the IT girl of bollywood no matter what- QUEEN ATE" while many hailed her as the "queen."

For her latest appearance, Bebo looked stunning in a pista colored saree draped in a mermaid style. She paired it up with a crisscross backless blouse. With intricate embroidery and crystal embellishments, she opted for a heavy necklace to accessorize her look.

The actress also posted stunning pictures on her Instagram handle from the event. "Day dreaming about my kadhi chawal," the post was captioned, followed by a white-heart emoji.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial, Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. Going further, the actress has yet to make an official announcement about her upcoming project.

Nonetheless, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Bebo will be shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s next, in which she will be seen playing the role of a cop. It is produced by Junglee Pictures.

In addition to this, a source close to the development informed us that she has also signed a film that will feature her in a never-before-seen avatar.

