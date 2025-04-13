Neetu Kapoor misses husband Rishi Kapoor as she marks significant milestone in their relationship with a throwback gold; PHOTO

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have been one of the most iconic and celebrated couples of Bollywood. On various occasions, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress is seen remembering her late husband with endearing throwback pictures. Most recently, Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared a gold throwback from her engagement day.

On April 13, Neetu Kapoor shared a monochromatic picture featuring her with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, the duo exuding their youthful charm, flashed bright smiles for the camera.

Reminiscing memories of the past, Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Was engaged on this day in 1979," followed by flying pink heart emojis. "time flies" accompanied by a slightly frowning face emoji.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980, which turned out to be a memorable moment for the entire Hindi film industry, as it marked the union of two of the beloved stars of the industry.

Before tying the nuptial knot, they were even in a relationship for several years and shared screen space in several iconic films. Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling leukemia at the age of 67.

In an old interview with Rediff.com, Neetu Kapoor had once shared that shortly after her engagement, she was shooting with Amitabh Bachchan for Yaarana’s stage song. While she was sitting with Big B, she was crying as she didn’t want to be away from her fiancé, Rishi Kapoor.

“The phones in Calcutta weren’t working. And Chintu was upset that he couldn’t get through to me. Amit asked me why I was crying. I said, ‘I want to go back.’ He replied, ‘You will,’"

It was then that Big B called the producer and requested him to book her tickets back to Bombay. The legendary actor assured her that they would handle the song without her, and that’s how she went back to Rishi Kapoor.

"You will notice I am there for half the song, and then I disappear," she added.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 film Jugjugg Jeeyo. The family drama was led by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

