Raid 2 Trailer OUT: 3 GRIPPING highlights from Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor starrer that will keep you on the edge of your seat

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is out! Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel to the 2018-released film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Surpiya Pathak, and Rajat Kapoor in the key roles. Here are the 3 key highlights from a 2:34 minute trailer that promise a thrilling ride, enough to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

1. Riteish Deshmukh back in negative role

After swooning everyone with his negative role in Ek Villain, Riteish Deshmukh is back with another menacing character. In Raid 2, he is seen playing a corrupt politician, Dada Manohar Bhai. He audaciously confronts Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik and threatens him to destroy him. With deception in his eyes, he proudly proclaims, "Acha neta haath kaale nahin karta."

2. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s on-screen rivalry

Clearly, it is Ajay Devgn vs Ritiesh Deshmukh plot! Devgn, who has charmed fans with his fierce aura in movies like the Singham franchise and Raid, yet again promises his audiences a riveting tale in the thrilling plot. Director Raj Kumar Gupta brings two strong characters against each other, making for a potential edge on the seat drama.

Watch the full trailer here

Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Amay’s wife, while Supriya Pathak is seen in the role of Deshmukh’s character, implying that both the forces equally influenced by familial forces. Saurabh Shukla seems to be narrating the story and witnessing the drama as a viewer in the upcoming film.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia’s epic dance number

After the massive success of Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat song, Tamannaah Bhatia makes a blink-of-an-eye appearance in the trailer that shows her taking on the dance floor yet again. In the glimpse, she is seen donning another sizzling outfit and spreading her infectious energy on-screen.

Interestingly, the music credits of the film include the names of music maestros, including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Rochak Kohli, and Sachet-Parampara— promising it to be an equal musical delight.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, while Panorama Studios have produced it. The upcoming gripping thriller is set to release on May 1, 2025.

