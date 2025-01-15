Hisaab Barabar Trailer: R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s collab excites netizens, ‘fresh concept’ receives appreciation

A couple of days ago, the makers of Hisaab Barabar, an upcoming OTT movie, dropped its captivating and eye-opening trailer. Upon watching the clip, netizens were in awe of R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s collaboration. Some even lauded the acting skills of actresses Kirti Kulhari and Rashmi Desai. Soon after, soon media was flooded with people lauded the trailer and the star-cast, eager to watch the entire movie on January 24, 2025. Check out the reactions!

On January 10, 2025, the team of Hisaab Barabar dropped the official trailer of the upcoming film. In the informative entertainer, R Madhavan is seen playing the role of a TTE Radhe Mohan Sharma who takes every penny very seriously. On the other hand, Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the antagonist conning people of their hard-earned money.

Describing the plot of the film, the makers penned, “It's a war between a common man and a con man! Watch Radhe Mohan Sharma's story as he uncovers a major financial fraud with his wit, meticulous calculations and stubborn need to settle accounts.”

Watch the trailer here!

Soon after, people took to the comments section and penned how excited they were to watch the two actors together in a project. A user also commented, “This trailer just set the bar HIGH! Hisaab Barabar is gonna rule!” while another penned, “What a power-packed trailer! Madhavan sir = perfection. #HisaabBarabar”

According to a third, “This is a fresh concept! Totally hyped for the release” while there were many others who can’t wait to see the film stream on Zee5 from January 24, 2025.

Check out some reactions to R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s upcoming film Hisaab Barabar:

Helmed by Ashwni Dhir, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel. The movie also stars Kirti Kulhari and Rashmi Desai.

