Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance their hearts out as they enjoy first Ganpati Visarjan post wedding; WATCH

On September 7, the Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their Mumbai residence Antilia with much pomp and enthusiasm. Newly wedded couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also performed their first aarti together as husband and wife. On the next day, they bid adieu to the elephant God with equal happiness and joy. In a video, the couple can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol during the Visarjan ceremony.

In the evening, on September 8, Nita Ambani along with her kids, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant sat on the beautifully decorated truck to take their Ganpati idol to the immersion spot. As they traveled to the location, the new bahu of the Ambani family also distributed sweets to the public on the streets. In a video that’s now going viral, both Anant and Radhika can be seen dancing their hearts out at the Ganpati Visarjan.

For the auspicious occasion, Radhika wore a comfortable short silk kurta in blue, embroidered in gold. Anant, on the other hand, donned an orange kurta-pajama set with a matching waistcoat. The couple had a blast at the event and the smiles on their faces are proof of that.

At their Ganesh puja, the Ambanis invited almost all of B-town to be part of the merriment. Salman Khan was among the guests to attend the event. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who recently returned from their lavish summer vacation, also attended their first star-studded public event. They were joined by Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan arrived accompanied by his sons, Maharaj actor Junaid Khan and his younger brother Azad Khan.

Not just them, several others also came dressed in their traditional best. Handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor wore a maroon kurta-dhoti set while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja came dressed in an all-red ensemble with aalta on her palms and feet. Ace actor Jackie Shroff came accompanied by his wife, daughter, and son Tiger Shroff. Next up were stars like Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Veer Pahariya, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, and others.

