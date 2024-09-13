Radhika Merchant and Ambani family visit new mom Deepika Padukone, her newborn daughter at hospital; WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are new parents in B-Town. Deepika, who announced her pregnancy in February this year, welcomed their baby daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple announced the birth of their first child on Instagram while sharing the big news with industry colleagues and fans. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan visited Deepika after her delivery at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. On Friday (September 13), Radhika Merchant and the Ambani family visited new mom Deepika Padukone and her newborn daughter at the hospital.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ambanis can be seen travelling in cars as they step out to meet Deepika Padukone and her baby daughter at the hospital ahead of her discharge. While we couldn't get to see the visuals of the family, paparazzi spotted Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant sitting in her luxurious vehicle. The Ambanis were accompanied by heavy police security on the road.

Check out the video below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a close bond with Mukesh Ambani's family. The couple keeps attending Ambani's events. Deepika and Ranveer attended Anant and Radhika's wedding in July this year. While the new dad stole the show in the three-day-long wedding festivities, Deepika, who was pregnant back then, stunned everyone with her maternity looks at the lavish functions.

Meanwhile, before the Ambanis, Shah Rukh Khan visited his Jawan co-star Deepika at the hospital a day ago. SRK, who shares a great friendship with Deepika, has collaborated with the actress in movies like Om Shanti Om, Billu, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the news of their baby daughter's arrival on Instagram. The couple dropped a collaborative post on the platform while sharing a welcome note for the newborn. The note read, "Welcome baby girl....8.09.2024...Deepika & Ranveer."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD. She now has Singham Again in her kitty. Ranveer is gearing up for Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture Don 3 and Aditya Dhar's next, which will be an action-thriller.

Congratulations to the new parents!

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance their hearts out as they enjoy first Ganpati Visarjan post wedding; WATCH