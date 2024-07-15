Radhika Merchant hails mother-in-law Nita Ambani as ‘CEO’ of her wedding with Anant Ambani: ‘It was her commitment and vision…’

Radhika Merchant is now officially a part of the Ambani family. She tied the nuptial knot with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, on July 12. The extravagant wedding has taken over the internet in the past weekend. Meanwhile, the meticulous planning for the event wasn’t an easy task.

In a recent conversation, the new bride Radhika credited her mother-in-law for pulling off the grand celebrations strategically.

Radhika Merchant recently spoke highly of her mother mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, as she expressed her admiration towards her. “My mother-in-law was the C.E.O. of the wedding, as I like to say,” she said while speaking to Vogue. “It was Nita’s commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life,” she further added.

The wife of Anant Ambani revealed that there were several teams of event planners and their in-house staff who worked tirelessly to organize the multi-week grand celebrations possible. Additionally, her sisters-in-law, Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani were also continuously overlooking all the arrangements.

Radhika Merchant on the choice of dates for the wedding with Anant Ambani

In the same conversation, Radhika also talked about the choice of dates. She shared that the wedding weekend was strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of their family pujari. "He identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process, "she was quoted as saying.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the nuptial knot on July 12 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The wedding was attended by influential personalities from the world of entertainment, sports, world leaders, politicians, and social media influencers.

After the wedding, the couple had a blessing ceremony, Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a reception on July 14, Mangal Utsav for a wider array of guests.

Prior to the actual wedding festivities, the couple had two pre-wedding functions. The first one took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the other was held on a cruise in Italy. Both the celebrations saw numerous guests and world leaders.

