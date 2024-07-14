Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Groom's mom Nita Ambani thanks paparazzi for being ‘patient’; 'Kuch bhi bhool ho...'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were blessed as a newlywed couple in their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony last night (July 13). The couple is hosting their reception today, and the first visuals of the bride and groom from their grand event are finally out.

While the Ambani family has been busy with their wedding festivities, the groom's mom, Nita Ambani, took some time to thank the paparazzi for their immense support.

Nita Ambani says THIS to the paparazzi

In a video posted on Instagram, philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani can be heard talking to the paparazzi, who have been covering their events these days. Nita thanks the paparazzi and expresses gratitude for being patient and understanding during their ceremonies.

"Kuch bhi bhool ho gyi ho toh ye shaadi ka ghar hai toh isliye maaf kar dena (If we have made any mistake, this is a wedding house, so please forgive us)," she says.

Nita added, "I hope you were all well looked after."

Nita Ambani invites paparazzi as her guests

In the clip, Nita Ambani extended an invitation to the paparazzi to be a part of the wedding festivities with their respective families. Nita said that the Ambani family would welcome all of them.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in a star-studded ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Famous personalities from around the world, including reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, graced the grand event.

Apart from them, Nigerian rapper Rema, who is best known for his 2022 music video Calm Down with singer Selena Gomez, also attended Anant and Radhika's wedding. Rema performed his 2022 song at the event.

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi set the stage on fire with his epic performance at the Ambani wedding. He crooned his 2019 song, Despacito, on the stage at the wedding ceremony.

Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others attended their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. PM Narendra Modi, who was also invited to the ceremony yesterday, marked his presence to bless the couple.

