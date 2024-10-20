Radhya Takhtani Birthday: When Esha Deol revealed her daughter gives the ‘Deol look’: ‘I feel I’m looking at myself…’

Born to actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol worked as an actor for several years before marrying businessman Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony in June 2012. Five years later, she announced her pregnancy in April 2017, and then on October 20 of the same year, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Radhya. On the little girl’s big day today, we unearthed an old interview of the Dhoom actress wherein she said that her firstborn gives the ‘Deol look’ and makes her feel as if she is looking at herself in the mirror.

Back in 2018, months after birthday girl Radhya Takhtani was born, Esha Deol told Mumbai Mirror that their daughter was just like her. While excitedly talking about her newborn, the actress told the publication that the little one is a happy baby unless forced to do something she doesn’t like, just like her. “She’s very much my daughter and there are times when she gives me that Deol look with one eyebrow raised and I feel that I’m looking at myself in the mirror,” Esha said in the old interview.

The No Entry actress went on to recall that she hid her pregnancy with her family for nearly three months. But eventually, when she shared the good news with her mother Hema Malini, the senior actress divulged that she already knew about it since she has also been a mother. Sharing how her father, veteran star Dharmendra reacted when Radhya was born, Esha told the publication that he was like a teary teddy bear who rushed into her hospital room to meet his granddaughter. While the little one was born on October 20, the family, for the longest time, was under the impression that she would be born at the start of November.

But when Radhya came early, a day after Diwali, Esha’s husband Bharat Takhtani was elated as he didn’t want another Scorpion in his life. When quizzed who came up with their daughter’s name, Esha was quick to take credit. The Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actress divulged that days before the girl was born, she suggested the name Radhana which eventually became Radhya. Apart from the birthday girl, the celebrity couple also has another daughter named Miraya who was born in June 2019.

Pinkvilla wishes Radhya Takhtani a very happy birthday!

