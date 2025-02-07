Parineeti Chopra leaves with Raghav Chadha to join Priyanka Chopra at her brother Siddharth’s wedding; WATCH
Recently, a video of Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha has surfaced, showing them leaving to join Priyanka Chopra at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Check it out below!
Earlier, speculation was rife that Parineeti Chopra might skip her cousin Siddharth’s wedding due to rumored differences. However, putting all rumors to rest, the actress was recently spotted heading to join Priyanka Chopra for the grand celebration. She wasn’t alone—her husband, Raghav Chadha, was also seen accompanying her for the festivities.
Parineeti Chopra looked absolutely stunning in traditional attire, resembling an Indian doll as she geared up to attend Siddharth’s wedding. A video of her getting into the car and traveling with her husband, Raghav Chadha, towards the wedding venue has gone viral, capturing the excitement. All smiles for the paparazzi, the duo waved at the cameras, making the video completely unmissable.