6 best Siddharth Malhotra movies on Netflix, from romantic hits to thrillers

Siddharth Malhotra movies on Netflix present a rich tapestry of his acting talent. His journey starts with Student of the Year, a lively college drama that marked his entry into Bollywood. In Kapoor & Sons, he brings depth to a family drama filled with emotional highs and lows. Hasee Toh Phasee showcases his comedic chops alongside a heartfelt romance. Moving into thrillers, Ittefaq offers suspense and intrigue, while Mission Majnu captures his portrayal of a spy in a gripping narrative. Brothers stands out with its intense action and drama.

Each film on Netflix highlights a different aspect of Malhotra’s acting range, offering something for every viewer. Check out these films to experience the diversity and depth of Siddharth Malhotra’s performances.

6 best Siddharth Malhotra movies on Netflix that are unmissable

1. Hasee Toh Phasee

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2014

Siddharth Malhotra shines in Hasee Toh Phasee, a romantic comedy directed by Vinil Mathew. Playing the role of Nikhil, Malhotra navigates the complexities of love and family when his fiancée’s estranged sister, Meeta (Parineeti Chopra), stirs up trouble. The film blends humor with heartfelt moments, showcasing a unique love triangle.

Pari’s unconventional character contrasts brilliantly with Malhotra’s charming portrayal, making for an entertaining and emotionally resonant experience. With its quirky narrative and endearing characters, Hasee Toh Phasee offers a fresh take on romantic comedy.

2. Kapoor & Sons

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2016

Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra, features Siddharth in a gripping family drama. As part of an ensemble cast that includes Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Rishi Kapoor, Malhotra’s role as one of the troubled siblings adds depth to the story.

The film explores family conflicts and personal struggles, blending drama with moments of humor. Set against the backdrop of a family reunion, Kapoor & Sons is praised for its realistic portrayal of family dynamics and strong, emotional performances.

3. Student of the Year

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Genre: Drama, Romantic comedy

Release Year: 2012

Siddharth’s Bollywood debut, Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, is a high-energy college drama. Malhotra plays Rohan, a student competing for the coveted title of Student of the Year.

The film captures the glitz and glamour of college life, with Malhotra’s charismatic performance standing out. Despite its flashy presentation and mixed critical reception, the film was a commercial success and established Malhotra as a notable new actor in Bollywood. Student of the Year remains a memorable part of his early career.

4. Mission Majnu

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Action, Thriller, Spy

Release Year: 2023

In Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Siddharth Malhotra takes on the role of a covert operative on a crucial mission. Inspired by real espionage events, the film showcases Malhotra’s intense portrayal of a spy navigating dangerous waters.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film combines high-stakes action with a gripping narrative. Mission Majnu stands out for its realistic depiction of espionage and Malhotra’s compelling performance, adding a thrilling chapter to his filmography.

5. Ittefaq

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2017

Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra, is a modern mystery thriller starring Siddharth Malhotra. In this suspenseful remake of a classic film, Malhotra plays a central role in a tangled murder investigation. With Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna also starring, the film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its intricate plot and unexpected twists. Malhotra’s portrayal adds depth to the suspenseful narrative, making Ittefaq a notable entry in the thriller genre.

6. Brothers

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2015

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Brothers features Siddharth Malhotra in a powerful action drama. As one of two estranged brothers battling in a mixed martial arts tournament, Malhotra delivers a gripping performance. Co-starring Akshay Kumar, the film explores themes of family conflict and redemption through intense fight scenes and emotional drama. Although the film received mixed reviews, Malhotra’s role and the action-packed storyline make Brothers a significant part of his career.

Siddharth Malhotra's diverse filmography, which is available on Netflix, showcases his versatile acting skills across various genres. From the youthful exuberance of Student of the Year to the intense drama of Brothers and the gripping suspense of Ittefaq, each film presents a unique facet of his talent.

His roles range from light-hearted romance in Hasee Toh Phasee to the gripping espionage thriller in Mission Majnu. Whether you're in the mood for a heartfelt family drama, a thrilling mystery, or an action-packed saga, Malhotra's performances offer engaging cinematic experiences.

